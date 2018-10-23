Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting First Child

Married at First Sight has another success story on their hands.

E! News can confirm Danielle Bergman is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Bobby Dodd.

"The parents to be are so excited to finally share their joy with the world!" a rep for the couple shared with us.

The happy news comes just one week after Married at First Sight watched the couple experience Decision Day where they expressed how committed they were to making their marriage work.

"These eight weeks have been the absolute best eight weeks of my life," Bobby shared with his wife. "I 100 percent see babies in my future. Danielle is my soulmate."