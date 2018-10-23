Megyn Kelly Sparks Controversy After Defending Blackface Halloween Costumes

NBC
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 9:49 AM
NBC
Megyn Kelly is facing the heat after sharing her thoughts on certain Halloween costumes.
During today's all-new Megyn Kelly Today, the talk-show host sat down with Melissa Rivers, Jenna Bush Hager and Jacob Soboroff to discuss some of the stories making news.
Topic number one involved the student union at Kent University in the U.K. who created a list of Halloween costumes that are offensive or inappropriate.
"What is racist? You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween," Megyn shared during the discussion. "That was okay when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."
She later added, "I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending just by being normal people these days."
The clip immediately started going viral on the Internet with many questioning Megyn's point of view.
"I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television," Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi shared on Twitter. "You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging."
Patton Oswalt added, "Dear @megynkelly—you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life."
As for this morning's discussion, Megyn and her panelists couldn't help but discuss the ramifications one could receive after wearing certain costumes.
"Isn't the whole purpose of Halloween to dress up and pretend you're something other than yourself?" Megyn shared before receiving a round of applause from the audience.
Jacob would later add, "If somebody feels like something is offensive to them, then you should say it and that's fair game and you should be able to take it if you're going to dress up like that."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
