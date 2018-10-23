Megyn Kelly Sparks Controversy After Defending Blackface Halloween Costumes

Megyn Kelly is facing the heat after sharing her thoughts on certain Halloween costumes.

During today's all-new Megyn Kelly Today, the talk-show host sat down with Melissa Rivers, Jenna Bush Hager and Jacob Soboroff to discuss some of the stories making news.

Topic number one involved the student union at Kent University in the U.K. who created a list of Halloween costumes that are offensive or inappropriate.

"What is racist? You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween," Megyn shared during the discussion. "That was okay when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."

She later added, "I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending just by being normal people these days."