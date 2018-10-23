Aw! Drake Still Texts His High School Teacher

These Drake texts really got us in our feelings.

No matter how many hit songs or Grammy nominations this rapper racks up, he still has time for the people who knew him back when—including his high school teacher.

As the star revealed on social media, his got a text from his former teacher notifying him of a record he recently broke. According to Billboard, Drake achieved 12 Hot 100 Top 10 tracks in 2018, beating out The Beatles for the most in a single year.

"WOW!!!! That's pretty incredible!" his teacher texted him along with a link to the article. "I often wonder what your 16/17 self would think. Pretty awesome! Congrats!"