Meet The Crown Season 3's Camilla Parker Bowles

The new season will feature the early romance between Prince Charles and Camilla. Fennell's other roles include Call the Midwife, Victoria and Albert Knobbs.

"I'm absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown," Fennell said in a statement. "I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut."

The Crown has found its Camilla Parker Bowles . Emerald Fennell will play the future Duchess of Cornwall in the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning Netflix drama. Fennell was spotted filming with Josh O'Connor , the young actor set to play Prince Charles in the new season.

Fennell joins a completely new cast for the upcoming third season. Olivia Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy . Foy won a Golden Globe and Emmy for her work in the first two seasons of The Crown. Netflix plans to jump forward in time with the series every few seasons to show key moments in the story of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Getty Images Queen Mother Marion Bailey will take over the role of the Queen Mother from Victoria Hamilton. "Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team," Bailey said in a statement.

Jeremy Fletcher/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Prince Charles Viewers saw a young Prince Charles in The Crown season two, but that changes with a time jump. "I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," Josh O'Connor said in a statement. His other credits include Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Shutterstock; Getty Images Prime Minister Harold Wilson There's a new prime minister when The Crown jumps ahead some years for season three. Jason Watkins is playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson. "I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia and the whole team," he in a statement. Watkins' other credits include Taboo, A Very English Scandal and Being Human.

Tim Graham/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC Prince Philip Doctor Who star Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Outlander's Tobias Menzies is taking over the role for the upcoming third season. "I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her 'liege man of life and limb,'" he said in a statement. In addition to Outlander, Menzies' credits include The Night Manager opposite Colman, Game of Thrones, Catastrophe and the British Getting On.

Shutterstock; Getty Images Princess Anne Call the Midwife veteran Erin Doherty is reportedly playing Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In addition to Call the Midwife, Doherty is in the Les Misérables miniseries.

Getty Images Princess Margaret Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the royal drama. Helena Bonham Carter met with Kirby before her participation was confirmed. "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby," Bonham Carter said in a statement. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa." Bonham Carter's credits include the Harry Potter film series, Ocean's Eight and The King's Speech.

Getty Images Antony Armstrong-Jones Matthew Goode played the character of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in the second season. Ben Daniels of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, House of Cards and The Exorcist fame, will play the part in season three. "After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television," Daniels said in a statement. "Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I'm really looking forward to playing him."

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Claire Foy is handing over the crown to Olivia Colman for the third season. "I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘Just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!" Colman won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager and has appeared in numerous other projects including Peep Show, Fleabag and Murder on the Orient Express.

