Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Recreate Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Balcony Photo 65 Years Later

It's all coming full circle for this royal family.

They say history repeats itself. Exhibit A: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest appearance. As the expectant couple continues their first joint royal tour, the pair stepped out on Monday in Fiji from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, a familiar setting for royal enthusiasts.

It was on that very balcony in December 1953 that the father-to-be's famous grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, waved to crowds alongside husband Prince Philip. At the time, the couple was attending a ball held in the monarch's honor during her coronation world tour.

In a similar fashion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the same spot more than 60 years later during their first joint royal tour as newlyweds and on their first day in Fiji.