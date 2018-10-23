Natalie Portman's Son Aleph Looks So Grown Up Now: See the Pics!

Regarding the respective work he and Portman are doing, Millepied said, "We support each other in our endeavors, and Natalie has had an incredible year with all the work she's doing; she's [dedicated] to improving the world. Me and my little attempt to make things better here in this community for the arts? It's wonderful to have my wife support my precious endeavors."

As Millepied, who founded the L.A. Dance Project in 2012, explained to E! News, "Without money, without fundraisers, the arts couldn't exist. We live in a system of private fundraising when it comes to the arts in America, and I think this gala is particularly special, because a year ago we opened a public space downtown. To me, it's really something that's made all the difference, because when you start being in one place and thinking about what it means to have a dance company in one place, you start to think about community. How do you bring people together? How do you nurture the arts here in this city? And what does that mean?"