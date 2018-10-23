Why Shameless' Ninth Season Became Its Most Dramatic—On-Screen and Off

The Gallagher household is in flux.

Not that it hasn't always been ever since we first met the First Family of Showtime, perennially down on their luck and just trying to get by since January 2011. But something happened as the little cable show that could chugged along into its ninth season this fall, riding high on a newfound fandom thanks to its streaming on Netflix. That something? Just the story surrounding the show moving away from the events happening on screen and moving firmly into chatter about the goings on behind-the-scenes.

It began when star Emmy Rossum revealed in August that season nine, which has been split in two and just reached its midseason finale on Sunday, would be her last. But the prospect of losing the show's star and central character—sorry William H. Macy stans, but you know it's true!—was only the beginning of a turbulent and life-changing few months for the cast and fans alike. And suddenly a show that's become an institution for a cable network in need of one has a cloudy future ahead.