7 Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled Each Other on Social Media

Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds! The Deadpool star just turned 42!

While we can't say we know exactly how the actor is celebrating the special day, there's a good chance he's spending time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their two daughters, James and Inez. While Reynolds and Lively are very private when it comes to their family life, they've been openly trolling each other on social media in recent years. From teasing each other in Instagram comments to cropping each other out of photos, these two love a good social media sparring session.

"We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously," Reynolds recently said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. "The only people I really love to make fun of is us."

So, in honor of Reynolds' birthday, we're looking back at some of his and Lively's best trolling moments. Let's take a trip down social media lane below!