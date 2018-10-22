Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Parenthood and Having a Baby

Schumer shut down pregnancy rumors in July when she posted an Instagram video of herself holding a cocktail.

In April, Schumer went on The Howard Stern Show and discussed her marriage and potential parenthood with the host, Howard Stern. "He's mine, I'm his. We've partnered up and committed to be partners for life," she told Stern.

The host asked, "Are we talking kids?"

"Maybe, yeah," she replied. "I've got a little dog and I really love her. But now I have nieces."

The comedienne also prepared for motherhood during a sketch on Saturday Night Live when she hosted a few months back. Ironically, it was the Mother's Day episode.

In a skit pegged to Mother's Day, Schumer played a mom telling her little son, "The day you were born was the best day of my life."

Of course, there's a twist. The scene then cut to her screaming in labor, perfectly juxtaposing the peaceful conversation she and her husband were having with their son on Mother's Day.

"Why is he so ugly?" she cried after giving birth.

The sketch ended with the typed words, "To all the moms out there, thanks for pretending it was easy."