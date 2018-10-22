Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Boobs

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendra Wilkinson

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Kendra Wilkinson is firing back at critics who give her "s--t" for her boobs.

The 33-year-old Kendra on Top star took to Instagram on Monday to defend getting breast implants at 18, explaining why she decided to get them and why they're the "best investment" of her life, while also stating that she could "care less" what a man thinks.

"I get a lot of s--t for my boobs. Here's the true story. I don't get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone," Kendra began her post. "I first got my boobs done at 18 because i was and am an athlete n Tom boy n i felt that i wanted to do something to make MYSELF feel more like a chick BEFORE playboy was even an option. Ended up being the best investment of my life but at the end of the day I'm still that Tom boy who can care less what a man thinks."

Read

Kendra Wilkinson Is Embracing the Single Life 6 Months After Divorce

"I try not to look like I'm flaunting them because i really don't. They are just on me n apart of me," Kendra continued. "To shame or make a woman feel bad for having boobs n wearing a tank top is not ok n haters should be the ones asking themselves 'why am i hating on a woman for having boobs'. . I don't know what the hell plays into some people's minds."

Kendra, who shares kids Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Baskett, 4, with her ex Hank Baskett, went on to tell her Instagram followers, "I used my boobs to breastfeed just like moms do, i wear tank tops, they jiggle and bounce. I don't have time to sit here n keep blaming myself for looking a certain way n where i come from n what I've done in my life."

Read

The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

Kendra Wilkinson, Brunette

Twitter

"I enjoy living in the moment and being free with my friends and kids so everything else that people seem think is their problem not mine. I literally can have a day where I'm only focused on my kids and school and sports, one pic is taken n people say to 'grow up'. Ummmm I'm sorry that my boobs are making you so mad but I'm doing my job as a mother and a woman every minute of every day," Kendra concluded her message. "Sooooo in the end i speak not only for myself but for other women who have boobs too. #takingabow #thankyouforlistening #nationalboobsday."

The reality star has always been very open with her fans on social media, even sharing details about her divorce with Hank. The couple, who confirmed their split in April, recently signed off on their divorce papers.

"Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal," Kendra tweeted. "I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Amy Schumer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Split With Ariana Grande

Jada Pinkett Smith,Will Smith, White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Detail the Highs and Lows of Their 20 Year Marriage

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Parenthood and Having a Baby

Paula Abdul, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias Opens Up About Marriage, Sex and Why He Wants to Be a "Cool, Easygoing Dad"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.