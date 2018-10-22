Enrique Iglesias Opens Up About Marriage, Sex and Why He Wants to Be a "Cool, Easygoing Dad"

During his interview with ITV, Iglesias revealed that he really doesn't like to be away from his kids for too long, and neither does Kournikova. He hasn't been away for more than two weeks at a time. The singer, who is in Europe for his tour, said that his partner joined him in the U.K., and it's her first time being away from the babies.

When he is home, he clearly loves amusing them and trying to make them laugh.

The parents met on the set of his music video for the song "Escape" in 2001 and have maintained their very private romance since then. They've kept a very under-the-radar relationship, but they are in fact not married. "When you've been with someone quite a while like I have, it's like being married," he said. "We've been together for 17 years, so what's the difference? I believe in marriage, but whether we're married or not, it wouldn't make such a big difference."

Iglesias added, "I would like to get married some day."

In terms of his relationship with the former tennis pro, things are better than ever. He insinuated that his sex life with Kournikova is still very active, especially in the mornings. "That's exactly what I do for breakfast," he joked to Hope.

He told the British publication The Sun on Oct. 9, "It's probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished."