Amy Schumer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is pregnant!

The I Feel Pretty actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared the exciting baby news on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters for the upcoming midterm elections. Yellin captioned the video on her story, "@amyschumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else."

Amy teased her followers with the shocking reveal on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of her and Chris' face photo-shopped onto the bodies of Prince Harryand a pregnant Meghan Markle. Schumer wrote, "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what's really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!"

And in a statement to The Times, Schumer joked, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."

The happy announcement comes nearly eight months after the 37-year-old comedian married the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed her marriage to Fischer by posting a series of photos from the wedding to Instagram, along with the caption, "Yup."