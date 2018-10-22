Amy Schumer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is pregnant!

The I Feel Pretty actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared the exciting baby news on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters. Yellin captioned the video on her story, "@amyschumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else."

She teased the reveal on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of her and Chris as Prince Harryand a pregnant Meghan Markle.

The happy announcement comes nearly eight months after the 37-year-old comedian married the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed her marriage to Fischer by posting a series of photos from the wedding to Instagram along with the caption, "Yup."

Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Judd Apatow were among the celeb guests in attendance at the wedding, during which comedian John Early presided over the ceremony.