Breaking Down Cardi B's Wild Feud With a Makeup Artist

Jan. 2018: Blacswan shares a video on YouTube, detailing her experiences working with Cardi B.

"It all started back in September, I got called to do her makeup for an appearance that she was doing out here in Houston. So I did that, her makeup turned out flawless," Blacswan stated, later adding that she got a "bad vibe" from Cardi based off of her first impression.

Then in December, Cardi came back to Houston and Blacswan "was told that she requested me" to do her makeup.

"Off the bat, she does the same thing that she did the first time I met her, she barely acknowledges us, she has this grumpy attitude and she's complaining, a lot," Blacswan claimed in the video.

She went on to claim that Cardi was "complaining" about her makeup choices and then, when she was only half done, told her team that the makeup was "ugly." As Cardi was talking about the makeup, Blacswan said, she was getting "more worked up" and "going off."

Blacswan then broke down in tears in the video as she talked about Cardi complaining about her makeup and how she wasn't able to finish her job.

According to Blacswan, she asked Cardi if she wanted her to fix the makeup or if she wanted her to leave. That's when she was allegedly told to "get the f--k out."