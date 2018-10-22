Prince George Is Taking Dance Classes—Just Like Princess Diana!

It looks like Prince George received more than just his blonde locks from his late grandmother Princess Diana... he also got her enviable dance skills!

George's dad, Prince William, charmingly revealed the five-year-old is taking dance classes, just like the Princess of Wales did when she was younger. "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it," William boasted while hosting a reception for inspirational teens. The proud father spoke about his son's accomplishments to 14-year-old street dancer Junior, who campaigns against bullying.

He added, "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."

The Duke of Cambridge encouraged the young teen to continue following his passions regardless of what people say, much like his late mother did. "If it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it," William said.