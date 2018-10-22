Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Romance With a Kiss and Fried Chicken

Now this is how date night should be done!

After pop culture fans started speculating that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp may be more than just friends, the famous duo appears to be setting the record straight thanks to their latest night out in the Big Apple.

Photographers caught the pair in the East Village this weekend where they enjoyed a meal at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. And yes, they also were caught sharing sweet kisses on the lips.

"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together."

Lily-Rose kept things casual with denim jeans and a white T-shirt. As for Timothée, he sported dark denim and a black fleece jacket. As for the pink New York Yankees baseball cap, the pair appeared to share the accessory as temperatures dipped in the Big Apple. Awww!