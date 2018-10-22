Sarah Silverman Recalls Louis C.K. Masturbating in Front of Her

You just never know what Howard Stern's radio guests are going to talk about.

On Monday morning, Sarah Silverman started her week by appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

During the lengthy conversation, the comedian opened up about her relationship with Louis C.K. and shared some surprising memories including the time he masturbated in front of her with consent when they were younger.

"I know I'm going to regret saying this," the Emmy winner shared. "I've known Louis forever. I'm not making excuses for him, so please don't take this that way. We are peers. We are equals."

She continued, "Sometimes I'd go, ‘F--k yeah, I want to see that!' … We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F--king no, gross,' and we got pizza."