Twist! The Modern Family Death Is a Human, Not the Dog

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 12:06 PM

You've seen the headlines, you know this: Death is coming to Modern Family. Executive producer Christopher Lloyd previously teased a character would die during season 10 of the hit ABC comedy, noting to EW that it's a "significant character on the series," and the demise will be a "moving event" with ripple effects felt for several episodes.

The death in question is being kept under wraps, but many fans (and your TV experts here at E! News) thought Modern Family would might kill off Stella, the dog belonging to Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Twist, it's not an animal, Jesse Tyler Ferguson told us.

"It's definitely a person, not the dog. I've been hearing rumors about the dog, it's not the dog. It's no animal, it's a human being," Ferguson told E! News and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles Gala.

While Modern Family isn't likely going to kill off one of the main characters, there are several supporting players who it could be, including Shelley Long's DeDe Pritchett, or Fred Willard who plays Jay's father Frank. Or could it be Ferguson's Mitchell Pritchett after all?

"I'll just say I haven't been at work in a few weeks," he said. "I'm just kidding. Or am I?"

Click play on the video up top to hear more from Ferguson.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

