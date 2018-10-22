Twist! The Modern Family Death Is a Human, Not the Dog

You've seen the headlines, you know this: Death is coming to Modern Family. Executive producer Christopher Lloyd previously teased a character would die during season 10 of the hit ABC comedy, noting to EW that it's a "significant character on the series," and the demise will be a "moving event" with ripple effects felt for several episodes.

The death in question is being kept under wraps, but many fans (and your TV experts here at E! News) thought Modern Family would might kill off Stella, the dog belonging to Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Twist, it's not an animal, Jesse Tyler Ferguson told us.