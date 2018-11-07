Jamie Dornan, Danai Gurira & Melissa McCarthy Couldn't Be More Surprised By Being PCAs Movie Star Finalists

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are happening this week and we are so ready to see who takes home all the trophies!

Although we only have to wait a few more days to watch the live award show—it airs Sunday, Nov. 11 on E!—we can't stop thinking about all of the celebrities E! News already chatted with about being a People's Choice Awards finalist.

Stars like Jamie Dornan, Danai Gurira and Melissa McCarthy for example, were so thrown off guard by their PCAs finalist nods that it has us rooting for them even more at this year's show.

Each one of the actors is a finalist in a movie category—Dornan for Drama Movie Star of 2018, Gurira for Action Movie Star of 2018 and McCarthy for Comedy Movie Star of 2018—and if we're being honest they so deserve to win their respective categories.

Since we don't know who will win just yet, why not look back at the sweet and charming reactions these three movie stars had to their PCAs finalist news. They were all so excited, which makes us love them even more!