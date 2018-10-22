Mena Suvari Marries Michael Hope in "Intimate" Secret Wedding

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 10:20 AM
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
At last, Mena Suvari has finally found the man of her dreams.
Over the weekend, the American Woman actress confirmed she secretly tied the knot with Michael Hope, whom she began dating two years ago. Suvari met her future husband on the set of a Hallmark movie, I'll Be Home for Christmas, where Hope worked in the art department. Suvari flashed her dazzling wedding ring on the red carpet Saturday, as the 39-year-old American Pie star hit up the Last Chance for Animals' Annual Celebrity Benefit in Beverly Hills.
Suvari was first married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005, then to concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012. The actress broke the news of her third marriage to Us Weekly, saying, "It's great. I'm really happy. We're happy. Third time's a charm!"
E! News has reached out to Suvari's rep for additional details.
While Suvari didn't reveal when or where she tied the knot, she said, "It was very intimate. It was very beautiful. I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, having ups and downs, it's very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life."
While fans may not know much about Hope, Suvari promised Us Weekly, "He's a really great guy. I got me a Canadian: Old school, really considerate, old-fashioned. I'm like, 'Who are you?'"
Might motherhood be next for Suvari? "Maybe," she said. "I have a few years left! We'll see."
After her divorce from Sestito, Suvari told Boston Common, "It's taken years to get to know myself. I had never really taken time to cultivate who I was. I've felt drained by it. But I feel like I'm really, finally, content at this point in my life. I'm accepting of who I am and how diverse I am and honoring that. All of it." Regarding rumors that her fame affected her relationship with Sestito, she said, "I don't let that affect my personal relationships. I'm very Aquarius that way."
