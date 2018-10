OMG! Maluma Looks Unrecognizable With His New Blonde Hair

Maluma has debuted a new hairstyle!

The 24-year-old "La Temperatura" singer showed off his new blonde hair on Instagram over the weekend. "R E N A C E R / R E B O R N," Maluma captioned the photo, debuting his new 'do. And in response to his blonde locks, Maluma is receiving a lot of love from his celeb pals.

"You look like me but hotter," Diplo told Maluma in the comments of the Instagram photo.

Maluma's girlfriend, model Natalia Barulich, also seems to approve of his new hairdo.

"Te amo," she commented on her beau's social media picture.