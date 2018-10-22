See Photos From The O.C. Star Chris Carmack's Wedding to Erin Slaver

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 8:29 AM
Chris Carmack and his longtime love Erin Slaver got married over the weekend.
The 37-year-old actor—best known for his television roles in The O.C. (as Luke Ward), Nashville (as Will Lexington) and Grey's Anatomy (as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln)—announced the joyous news by publishing pictures from his wedding on Instagram, writing, "First look on the big day!"
The couple hired Nashville-based Teale Photography to capture the big day.
Nashville actor Sam Palladio shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots via Instagram, writing, "2 of my favourite people in the world got married this weekend and it was the most best weekend ever. Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver." His girlfriend, singer Cassadee Pope, added, "We were all smiles Friday while watching @erinslaver and @realcarmack get hitched."
The bride and groom welcomed a daughter together in August 2016.
The couple tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Nashville.
Don't worry: Carmack isn't looking for other fish in the sea.
Article continues below
Sam Palladio "is the portrait mode king," according to Cassadee Pope.
Sharing a photo of her dress on Instagram, Slaver wrote, "Morning after....night to remember."
The newlyweds met through Nashville, after Slaver was cast as a violin player in a band alongside Palladio's character. Carmack, who is also a musician, proposed to her in March 2016.
Carmack and Slaver have not revealed where they plan to honeymoon.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?