Mariah Carey Announces Caution World Tour Dates for 2019

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 7:40 AM
Mariah Carey is taking her act on the road.
Moments ago, the "GTFO" singer announced her Caution World Tour will kick off in February 2019. The 22-city run, produced by Live Nation, will start in Texas and will end in Pennsylvania. Legacy members of her official fan community, Honey B. Fly, will receive first access to buy tickets Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans may purchase a "Honey B. Fly Live Pass" starting Oct. 22; fans who are already registered need simply to upgrade their account on MariahCarey.com.
Beginning Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, Citi cardmembers will also have access to buy pre-sale tickets via Citi's Private Pass program; the promotion will last until Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. local time.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 26 at LiveNation.com. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will also be able to redeem a digital or physical copy of the diva's 15th studio album Caution (available Nov. 16); copies must be redeemed by May 6.
Here is the complete list of Caution World Tour dates:
Feb. 27, 2019: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX
March 1, 2019: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, TX
March 2, 2019: Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, MS
March 5, 2019: Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA
March 6, 2019: The Louisville Palace in Louisville, KY
March 8, 2019: Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI
March 9, 2019: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN
March 11, 2019: The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL
March 13, 2019: State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN
March 15, 2019: Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee, WI
March 16, 2019: Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, MO
March 18, 2019: Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, PA
March 20, 2019: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, ON
March 21, 2019: Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, ON
March 23, 2019: Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY
March 25, 2019: Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
March 28, 2019: Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA
March 30, 2019: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ
March 31, 2019: The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
April 3, 2019: Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia, PA
April 5, 2019: Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT
April 6, 2019: Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA
Prior to embarking on her Caution World Tour next year, the "Distance" singer will continue to perform in Las Vegas in The Butterfly Returns, her residency show at Caesars Palace Colosseum.
