Mariah Carey Announces Caution World Tour Dates for 2019

Mariah Carey is taking her act on the road.

Moments ago, the "GTFO" singer announced her Caution World Tour will kick off in February 2019. The 22-city run, produced by Live Nation, will start in Texas and will end in Pennsylvania. Legacy members of her official fan community, Honey B. Fly, will receive first access to buy tickets Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans may purchase a "Honey B. Fly Live Pass" starting Oct. 22; fans who are already registered need simply to upgrade their account on MariahCarey.com.

Beginning Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, Citi cardmembers will also have access to buy pre-sale tickets via Citi's Private Pass program; the promotion will last until Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 26 at LiveNation.com. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will also be able to redeem a digital or physical copy of the diva's 15th studio album Caution (available Nov. 16); copies must be redeemed by May 6.