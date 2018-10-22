Gigi Hadid Heads Home to Her "Happy Place" With Zayn Malik

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 7:22 AM

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Could these two get any cuter?

It seems no matter how far apart from each other their work takes them, Gigi Hadidand Zayn Malikcontinue to find their way back to each other. Following a whirlwind fashion month and continuous public engagements, the 23-year-old supermodel confirmed she was on her way home to her British beau. 

"Flyin home to my happy place," she captioned a sweet shot of her and the 25-year-old singer nuzzling each other. Cue the Backstreet Boys: "No matter the distance, I want you to know..."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Moments

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

It's been a minute since fans have seen the pair together—they were last photographed out in public in early August in the Big Apple, just ahead of September's fashion frenzy. Hadid was notably sporting a "Zayn" necklace at the time. 

The two have certainly come around since their brief split seven months ago in March. The couple announced their breakup after two years of dating, including a brief break in 2016, but just weeks later, they reconciled and were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City in April.

"Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting," a source told E! News exclusively in late June. "They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it."

They have a special fan in Hadid's famous mama, Yolanda Hadid. "Yolanda adores Zayn and is happy that the two could work things out," the insider added at the time. 

