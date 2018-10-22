Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paula Abdul, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Terence Patrick/CBS

On Saturday, Paula Abdul tumbled off the stage during a performance in Biloxi, Mississippi. A fan happened to capture the moment on video and uploaded it to YouTube, where it went viral.

At the time of the incident, the 56-year-old entertainer was singing her 1991 hit "The Promise of a New Day." While clapping and dancing near the edge of the stage at the Hard Rock Live, she accidentally dove headfirst into the crowd. Fans gasped and shouted in response to Abdul's mishap, but according to TMZ, she bounced back and finished her set without further incident.

The singer has yet to comment on her accident via Instagram or Twitter.

Photos

Celebs Falling Down

Abdul is currently on her first solo headlining tour in 25 years—the Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour—which is meant to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Forever Your Girl. Saturday's concert was the third date on the North American trek, which ends in March 2019. Her next show is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

When Abdul announced her tour in July, she wrote a special message for fans on her official website. "I'm thrilled to let everyone know that I will be hitting the road with my very own tour this fall! I was so overwhelmed by all the love and support that you showered me with during last summer's Total Package Tour [with Boys II Men and New Kids On The Block]," the singer told her fans. "I couldn't wait to share this exciting news with you! I'm looking forward to seeing all of you when I hit the stage starting Oct. 3, 2018! I love you all from the bottom of my heart!"

Sadly, Abdul had to cancel her show in Lake Charles, La. "I am devastated that tonight's show cannot take place due to an unexpected venue production issue that we learned about once we arrived," she tweeted Oct. 19. "As you know, I've been working tirelessly to make this show a memorable experience for you all. I am looking forward to continuing the tour as planned. You have no idea how excited I am to get on stage for all of you. I love you all so much—thank you!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paula Abdul , Concerts , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Carmack

See Photos From The O.C. Star Chris Carmack's Wedding to Erin Slaver

Mariah Carey, 2018 American Music Awards

Mariah Carey Announces Caution World Tour Dates for 2019

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Heads Home to Her "Happy Place" With Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Selena Gomez Is a Music Video Queen: See All Her Best Videos Now & Vote for Your Favorite

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Meet the New Sabrina Spellman of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Shameless Sets the Stage for Emmy Rossum's Exit

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Jet Off for 48-Hour Honeymoon

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.