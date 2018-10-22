Meet the New Sabrina Spellman of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

She has never really watched Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"I actually didn't really know that much about the old Sabrina the Teenage Witch," she says. "I was a little too young for viewing when it was out, and I was sort of excited to take a crack at something that was iconic and interesting, but sort of have a completely different take on it that was new and hopefully fresh and fun and exciting, so this Sabrina is my Sabrina."

However, she plans to watch it eventually, and isn't actively avoiding the 90s series.

Balancing witch life and mortal life is hard.

Sabrina is doing just fine being both a witch and a mortal, up until her 16th birthday when s--t gets real.

"That is definitely one of the main sort of conflicts in Sabrina's life, is how exactly to manage both worlds, because for a while there, she was doing it, but then once it comes time to sign her name in the book of the beast and kind of commit herself a bit more, challenges arise."