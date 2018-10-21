Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian's life has changed drastically over the past few years, and she will be the first to admit it.

On Oct. 2, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was held up at gunpoint inside her hotel room in Paris. Two armed men dressed as police officers forced their way into her hotel and stole nearly $10 million worth of jewelry. Now, Kim is saying a large part of her is "grateful" for the experience in a way.

The beauty mogul sat down with Alec Baldwin on his new talk show The Alec Baldwin Show and discussed all things Paris robbery, marriage and her family dynamics. It aired, no less, on the star's 38th birthday.

"My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years," she revealed.