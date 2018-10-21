Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Panettiere and Hickerson met in a way that feels rarer these days: through a mutual friend. The insider added that they "hit it off" very quickly.

A few weeks after they were spotted leaving Craig's, they arrived together at the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking and Exiting. An eyewitness at the film told E! News that she was "glowing with excitement." They added, "She definitely was not trying to hide the fact that she has a new boyfriend, and it seemed like everyone in her group of friends got along with him as well."

In September, Hickerson posted an Instagram video talking about being "not the hero people need, but the one they deserve" after shielding Panettiere and her friend from the sun as they napped on the couch.

"My girlfriend and her best friend from childhood era are taking a nap on the couch, and I have strategically placed pillows so that the sun is not beating on their face. No one likes a terrible tan line," he explained in the video. "If that's not dedication, then I don't know what is."

Hickerson captioned the video, "No one will have an uncomfortable afternoon nap session on my watch. #hero" Whether or not he did this on purpose, one of his girlfriend's most famous film credits was her role as Claire Bennet in Heroes.