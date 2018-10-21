Every Time Wells Adams Has Defended Sarah Hyland on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 21, 2018 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sarah Hyland's boyfriend Wells Adams is not cool with people criticizing his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star and the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum have been dating for a year and in recent weeks, he has clapped back at fans who expressed negative opinions about her body and style choices on Instagram.

On Sunday, Hyland posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini, which Adams took during their summer vacation. One person wrote in the comments, "May catch a lot of s--t for this, but @sarahhyland you have a large fan base, filled with both fans who care for your well being and those who are 'yes-men' and will say whatever to make you happy. Me, I'm the type of fan who really concerned. You look really unhealthy. Being that skinny can't be safe. No go on and lynch me for expressing myself."

"You, your the type of fan who's a douche bag," Adams replied.

Photos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

Several fans also defended Hyland, who later told the poster, I won't lynch you for expressing yourself dude! My ACTUAL fans already have."

She also playfully trolled her boyfriend over his spelling, writing, "@wellsadams baby...you're*"

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Instagram

Earlier this month, Wells cursed out another fan who implied Hyland looked too skinny in a bikini mirror selfie she posted.

"Eat a doughnut," the person wrote.

"Eat s--t," Adams replied.

In 2017, Hyland was also body shamed for allegedly being too skinny. The actress, who has been open about past health battlessaid on social media at the time that she had lost muscle mass because she was put on bed rest, adding, "I am not a fan of 'being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of...I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's not my intention."

Also earlier this month, Adams posted on his own Instagram page a photo of him and Hyland at a 2018 pre-Emmys party. The actress wore a black patterned strapless gown and glasses.

"I don't get the glasses look at all," one person commented.

"Oh, it's so she can see s--t," Adams replied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

Jimmy Kimmel, John Stamos, Children's Hospital L.A. Gala

Jimmy Kimmel and John Stamos Gush About Their Baby Boys Named Billy

Tara Reid, Donna Reid, Mother

Tara Reid Mourns Death of Mom Donna Reid: "My Heart Breaks"

Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Giggy

Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Fans After Missing Camille Grammer's Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Prince Harry Hopes His and Meghan Markle's Baby Is a Girl

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Ariana Grande Breakup Onstage at Comedy Show

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Sailing, Invictus Games, Royal Tour, Sydney

Pregnant Meghan Markle Is All Smiles With Prince Harry at Sailing Event After Cutting Tour Schedule

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.