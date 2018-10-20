Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Just because Meghan Markle is a Duchess, it doesn't mean she's immortal.

Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry began their 16-day travels across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand for their first royal tour as a married couple. One day after arriving in Sydney, Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child. Their schedule has been jam-packed with events, including but not limited to meeting the Governor-General of Australia, visiting Sydney's Taronga Zoo, kicking off the Invictus Games, reuniting with friends both old and new and much more. 

On Friday, Meghan cradled her baby bump and discussed her pregnancy symptoms while at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The Duchess chatted with a woman named Charlotte Waverley and told her "that pregnancy was like having jet lag."

Waverley repeated to reporters, "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan is about 12 weeks along in her pregnancy and will be taking on a lighter load of appearances for the remainder of their time in the South Pacific. The Royal Household released a statement—which was obtained by E! News—that elaborated on this information a bit. The note said, "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour."

On Sunday, according to Kensington Palace's agenda, Meghan and Prince Harry were scheduled to watch cycling and sailing events at the Invictus Games. The Royal Household's statement confirmed that Prince Harry "will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and The Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements."

While the Royal Household did not specify which obligations will be "cut back," the two of them are departing Australia within the next couple of days and heading to Fiji next. 

Take a look at the photos below for some of the Duke and Duchess' most PDA-packed moments throughout their royal tour thus far.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Invictus Games Prep

The two wear matching shirts and share affectionate glances as they prepare for the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images

Baby on Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hands in Harmony

In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Arms Locked

From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Better Together

Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Rainy Romance

Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Precious Moments

The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Gearing Up for Parenthood

In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Popular Among The Crowd

The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tram

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

All Aboard

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Power Couple

Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

REX/Shutterstock

What a Gift

While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

OMG Moment

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hand-in-Hand

The royal couple walks hand-in-hand on Bondi Beach on the fourth day of their tour in Australia.

PDA, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Beach PDA

Meghan and Harry hold each other close while sitting on the beach together.

Article continues below

Stay tuned for updates on their travels across the South Pacific.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
