Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Just because Meghan Markle is a Duchess, it doesn't mean she's immortal.
Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry began their 16-day travels across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand for their first royal tour as a married couple. One day after arriving in Sydney, Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child. Their schedule has been jam-packed with events, including but not limited to meeting the Governor-General of Australia, visiting Sydney's Taronga Zoo, kicking off the Invictus Games, reuniting with friends both old and new and much more.
On Friday, Meghan cradled her baby bump and discussed her pregnancy symptoms while at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The Duchess chatted with a woman named Charlotte Waverley and told her "that pregnancy was like having jet lag."
Waverley repeated to reporters, "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."
Meghan is about 12 weeks along in her pregnancy and will be taking on a lighter load of appearances for the remainder of their time in the South Pacific. The Royal Household released a statement—which was obtained by E! News—that elaborated on this information a bit. The note said, "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour."
On Sunday, according to Kensington Palace's agenda, Meghan and Prince Harry were scheduled to watch cycling and sailing events at the Invictus Games. The Royal Household's statement confirmed that Prince Harry "will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and The Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements."
While the Royal Household did not specify which obligations will be "cut back," the two of them are departing Australia within the next couple of days and heading to Fiji next.
Take a look at the photos below for some of the Duke and Duchess' most PDA-packed moments throughout their royal tour thus far.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Invictus Games Prep
The two wear matching shirts and share affectionate glances as they prepare for the Invictus Games opening ceremony.
John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images
Baby on Board
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Hands in Harmony
In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Arms Locked
From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Better Together
Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Rainy Romance
Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Precious Moments
The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Gearing Up for Parenthood
In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Popular Among The Crowd
The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
All Aboard
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Power Couple
Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House.
REX/Shutterstock
What a Gift
While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
OMG Moment
During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Hand-in-Hand
The royal couple walks hand-in-hand on Bondi Beach on the fourth day of their tour in Australia.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Beach PDA
Meghan and Harry hold each other close while sitting on the beach together.
