Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Thomas Markle has broken his silence about his daughter Meghan Markle's pregnancy.
On Oct. 15, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were expecting their first child together, just one day after the two of them landed in Australia for their first royal tour as a couple. Thomas, who has a rather distant relationship with his daughter and the rest of the royals, spoke to Daily Mail's The Mail on Sunday about his pregnant daughter and how he feels about becoming a grandfather.
According to The Mail, Thomas was "sitting in line waiting to cross the border" when he heard the news on the radio. He currently lives in Mexico.
Apparently, he "wasn't surprised" that his daughter was pregnant. "Meghan loves children and she and Harry have been talking about wanting a family from the start," he said. "I'm delighted for them both."
Thomas believes his daughter will "make a fantastic mother" and that it all feels "overwhelming and joyful."
He said, "I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry."
Upon hearing the news, Thomas began reminiscing about Meghan's youth and when she was a girl. "When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight. She was the most beautiful baby," he told The Mail.
Last week, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle spoke out about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy and seemed to relay an olive branch of sorts to her little sis. Samantha told The Sun that she wants "Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace."
She added, "Everybody needs to be positive."
When Kensington Palace first announced the pregnancy, they added a statement that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was "very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild." The palace, however, remained mum about any word from Thomas.
Samantha brought up the lack of acknowledgement and said, "If he is excluded, I won't be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included."
In July, Thomas mentioned the possibility of Meghan having a baby and him never being able to meet his own grandchild. He told The Mail on Sunday then that he had been "cut off completely" from the royals and was unable to communicate with his daughter. "What's sad is that some time in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I'll be a grandfather," he said at the time. "And if we're not speaking, I won't see my grandchild. How tragic is that—to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the Royal Family?"
Now that some proverbial peace treaties have been drafted by both Samantha and Thomas, it remains unclear if drama between the Markles has ended the feud, or at least brought it down from a boil to a simmer.
For the time being, Meghan and Prince Harry will continue to travel around Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand on their royal tour. On Saturday, she and Prince Harry attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. He also brought up their royal bun in the oven during his speech. "Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," he said. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."
