Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Hillary Clinton is showing her loyalties when it comes to The Fast and the Furious franchise.
The former 2016 presidential nominee stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to play a game of "Just One Question" where Late Show staff members get to ask, well, one question. Some of these inquiries included "What is your proudest accomplishment as Secretary of State?" and "Who's that guy who's really good in that thing?" (hint: it's Tony Shahloub).
John, a writer, posed a polarizing question to Clinton: The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) or Vin Diesel?
She replied with a lengthy explanation and much more detail than her previous answers.
"Boy, what a tough question," she said. "The Fast and the Furious movies prove that both are masters of high-octane action."
Here's where it gets trickier.
"While The Rock is an indispensable part of the later films, Vin Diesel is really the heart and the center of the Toretto family," she said. "In the end, everyone is better off when they can look past what divides them and work together. You know, I like to say, 'Stronger Together.'"
"Stronger Together" was her campaign slogan in 2016.
"You're a smart lady," John told her.
The Fast and the Furious is heading into its ninth installment, with the next edition hitting theaters in 2020. It was initially supposed to be released in 2019. A Fast and the Furious 10 is in the works, too.
Based on previous drama from the franchise, however, it seems that The Rock and Vin Diesel already are "stronger together." Diesel stood by his co-stars side amid drama with one of the other actors, Tyrese Gibson. Gibson caused a rift with Johnson after insinuating that his spinoff movie with co-star Jason Statham caused the delay in The Fast and the Furious 9's release date. Vin Diesel later posted an Instagram photo supporting The Rock and the franchise as a whole.
"I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault," he captioned a photo of himself with Johnson. "As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan's perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance."
