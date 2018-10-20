Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

This might have your heart doing backflips.

Britney Spears posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her working on her gymnastics with a trainer in a backyard. She does several backflips as the "I Think She Knows" interlude from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's 2007 single "LoveStoned" plays.

"Nothing like flips and Mother Nature!!!" Spears wrote.

The two dated between 1999 and 2002, during which they famously attended the 2001 American Music Awards wearing corresponding denim outfits, and remain one of the most celebrated famous former couples.

In 2016, Spears named Timberlake as an artist with whom she would like to collaborate on music. Timberlake later said he would "absolutely" be down with that. There's no update on whether such a collaboration will actually happen.