Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 20, 2018 3:00 PM
This might have your heart doing backflips.
Britney Spears posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her working on her gymnastics with a trainer in a backyard. She does several backflips as the "I Think She Knows" interlude from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's 2007 single "LoveStoned" plays.
"Nothing like flips and Mother Nature!!!" Spears wrote.
The two dated between 1999 and 2002, during which they famously attended the 2001 American Music Awards wearing corresponding denim outfits, and remain one of the most celebrated famous former couples.
In 2016, Spears named Timberlake as an artist with whom she would like to collaborate on music. Timberlake later said he would "absolutely" be down with that. There's no update on whether such a collaboration will actually happen.
Meanwhile, Spears announced earlier this week that she will return to Las Vegas for a second residency following the success of her Britney: Piece of Me show that ran between 2013 and 2017.
The new residency, called Britney: Domination, will begin in February, with the concerts to be held at the Park Theater in the Park MGM Hotel and Casino.
