Ariana Grande Follows in Taylor Swift's Footsteps and Encourages People to Vote

Ariana Grande is encouraging her fans to rock the vote.

The "Breathin" singer joined the likes of fellow pop star Taylor Swift and shared a message on social media about the importance of voting. Grande posted a photo of her ballot envelope on her Instagram story and wrote "vote, f--kers" as the caption. While she didn't specifically endorse any candidates, Grande's Instagram post comes just a few days after the singer said she was going to say "bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit."

The Sweetener artist didn't spend much time off of social media because she later shared photos and insights from her taping of the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween, which pays tribute to the famous Broadway play, Wicked.

Grande made her first public appearance since her split with fiancé Pete Davidson last week at the Wicked taping. "it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," she told fans in her Instagram story last week about why she wants a social media hiatus. "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

An insider told E! News that Grande has been leaning on her family since ending her engagement with the Saturday Night Live comedian.