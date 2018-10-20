Prince Harry References His and Meghan Markle's Baby at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Prince Harry is one proud father-to-be.

The 34-year-old referenced his and pregnant wife Meghan Markle's upcoming arrival while speaking onstage at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend traveled to Australia to begin their first joint royal tour. Hours after landing in the country, Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child.

"Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry told the crowd. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."