Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Kim is a Dancing With the Stars alumna; she competed on season seven of the regular version of the show in 2008. She and partner Mark Ballas were the third pair to be eliminated.

"I want you to be better than I was," Kim tells Sophia on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. "And so, if I would do it all over, I would just not be shy. That's the one thing that I wish that I could've just like brought out of me."

"You're going to be amazing," Kim continues. "I'm so proud of you."

"Thanks," Sophia replies. "It's been so fun dancing and I just can't wait to dance next week."

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.