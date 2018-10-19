Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Kim Kardashian is one proud godmother.

Her bestie Larsa Pippen and retired NBA star Scottie Pippen's 9-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, is competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of the ABC show, Kim is seen visiting the child at one of her rehearsals with pro dance partner Jake Monreal and dance mentor Sasha Farber.

"Where's my godbaby Sophia?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asks, as she enters a studio.

In a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kim had called herself Sophia's "honorary godmother." Sophia has also referred to Kim as her "godmother" on social media.

Kim is a Dancing With the Stars alumna; she competed on season seven of the regular version of the show in 2008. She and partner Mark Ballas were the third pair to be eliminated.

"I want you to be better than I was," Kim tells Sophia on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. "And so, if I would do it all over, I would just not be shy. That's the one thing that I wish that I could've just like brought out of me."

"You're going to be amazing," Kim continues. "I'm so proud of you."

"Thanks," Sophia replies. "It's been so fun dancing and I just can't wait to dance next week."

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

