A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Rihanna

What Rihanna's purses lack in size, they make up for in luxury.

Although it's easy to be mesmerized by the "Wild Thoughts" singer's bold and over-the-top (yet somehow always perfect) style (See: Her purple gown for the premiere of Ocean's 8), the tiny bags that commonly hang from her diamond-laced wrists can be overlooked. Typically, the Fenty Beauty owner opts for small purses with unique shapes that either perfectly match her look or pop with a contrasting hue. She's a fan of designers like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Mark Cross, and, in true Rihanna fashion, rocks lesser known brands that are bringing something new to the accessories front.

Her handbags are worth revisiting. If you're obsessed with bags, they may even be worth an investment. By our calculations, the pop star's purse collection is worth more than $35,000, but don't let that stop you from drooling over her wardrobe.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Misty Copeland, Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Check out our favorites below!

ESC: Rihanna

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Iridescent Icon

For the premiere of Ocean's 8, the star brought along a from Judith Leiber Couture clutch to match her epic iridescent gown.

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

ESC: Rihanna

BACKGRID

Snakeprint Sass

After her annual Diamond Ball, the "Lemon" rapper changed into a white dress and made her look pop with a box-shaped bag from Louis Vuitton.

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

ESC: Rihanna

Splash News

Classic With a Twist

In a trench coat-inspired dress and red lipstick and nails, the award-winning singer added a small, striped clutch from Roger Vivier.

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Baby Blue Beauty

To perfectly match her baby blue shirt-inspired dress, Rihanna added a beauty case from Stalvey.

ESC: Rihanna

ESC: Rihanna

JP Yim/Getty Images

A Rose From Concrete

Rihanna combines an ultra-feminine pink dress and pearls with a graffiti-inspired purse from Dior.

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

ESC: Rihanna

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Jungle Jewel

Taking snake print to the next level, the star adds Mark Cross box bag with a similar print and hue to her dress and hat. 

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Red Robyn

Wearing a remarkable dress on the red carpet, the Fenty Beauty owner chose a matching red clutch with floral embellishments.

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

ESC: Rihanna

James Devaney/GC Images

Leopard Lady Love

This Louis Vuitton addition to her look has a subtle, yet epic twist that makes it a standout bag.

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

ESC: Rihanna

MEGA

Golden Goddess

Dressed in canary yellow, Rihanna found that perfect purse, featuring large handles, from Antonioli.

ESC: Rihanna

SHOP

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , Million Dollar Wardrobes , Life/Style , VG
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

ESC: Misty Copeland , Best Dressed

Misty Copeland Looks Like a Disney Princess IRL and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Hairstylist Uses This Super-Cheap Tool for Weather-Proof Hair

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

ESC: Kim Kardashian

11 Times Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dior

Bella Hadid Reveals the Ultimate Halloween Makeup in New Dior Short Film

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.