A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

What Rihanna's purses lack in size, they make up for in luxury.
Although it's easy to be mesmerized by the "Wild Thoughts" singer's bold and over-the-top (yet somehow always perfect) style (See: Her purple gown for the premiere of Ocean's 8), the tiny bags that commonly hang from her diamond-laced wrists can be overlooked. Typically, the Fenty Beauty owner opts for small purses with unique shapes that either perfectly match her look or pop with a contrasting hue. She's a fan of designers like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Mark Cross, and, in true Rihanna fashion, rocks lesser known brands that are bringing something new to the accessories front.
Her handbags are worth revisiting. If you're obsessed with bags, they may even be worth an investment. By our calculations, the pop star's purse collection is worth more than $35,000, but don't let that stop you from drooling over her wardrobe.
Check out our favorites below!
Iridescent Icon
For the premiere of Ocean's 8, the star brought along a from Judith Leiber Couture clutch to match her epic iridescent gown.
Snakeprint Sass
After her annual Diamond Ball, the "Lemon" rapper changed into a white dress and made her look pop with a box-shaped bag from Louis Vuitton.
Classic With a Twist
In a trench coat-inspired dress and red lipstick and nails, the award-winning singer added a small, striped clutch from Roger Vivier.
Baby Blue Beauty
To perfectly match her baby blue shirt-inspired dress, Rihanna added a beauty case from Stalvey.
A Rose From Concrete
Rihanna combines an ultra-feminine pink dress and pearls with a graffiti-inspired purse from Dior.
Jungle Jewel
Taking snake print to the next level, the star adds Mark Cross box bag with a similar print and hue to her dress and hat.
Red Robyn
Wearing a remarkable dress on the red carpet, the Fenty Beauty owner chose a matching red clutch with floral embellishments.
Leopard Lady Love
This Louis Vuitton addition to her look has a subtle, yet epic twist that makes it a standout bag.
Golden Goddess
Dressed in canary yellow, Rihanna found that perfect purse, featuring large handles, from Antonioli.