Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Everything old is new again in the world of television. Murphy Brown, Will & Grace and Roseanne The Conners are all back on TV. Another famous sitcom from the 1990s almost joined these shows: Home Improvement.

After the cancellation of Last Man Standing, Tim Allen began talking about bringing Tim Taylor and the Home Improvement family back to TV and it was thisclose to happening, he told E! News—he even shared what the story would be!—but then Last Man Standing was revived by Fox.

"I never felt—and it's come true—that this was done. It never felt right," Allen told E! News about Last Man Standing ending and Home Improvement returning. "In the time off, we got real close where we talked to everybody…It was an interesting idea."