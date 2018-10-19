Jenni "JWoww" Farley Takes Daughter on Trip to Spain Without Roger Mathews

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley is enjoying some mother-daughter time with Meilani Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star is currently on a trip with her 4-year-old daughter in Spain, where they spent time in Barcelona on Friday. The duo appear to be without Roger Mathews on the trip, but he did post about their vacation on social media.

"Such a precious little diva enjoying her Spain vacation with Mom," Roger wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Meilani on the trip.

News broke last month that JWoww had filed for divorce from Roger after about three years of marriage. The MTV star initiated divorce proceedings in September in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences."