Jenni "JWoww" Farley Takes Daughter on Trip to Spain Without Roger Mathews

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
JWoww, Meilani Mathews

Instagram

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley is enjoying some mother-daughter time with Meilani Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star is currently on a trip with her 4-year-old daughter in Spain, where they spent time in Barcelona on Friday. The duo appear to be without Roger Mathews on the trip, but he did post about their vacation on social media.

"Such a precious little diva enjoying her Spain vacation with Mom," Roger wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Meilani on the trip.

News broke last month that JWoww had filed for divorce from Roger after about three years of marriage. The MTV star initiated divorce proceedings in September in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Read

Roger Mathews Delivers Special Message to Jenni "JWoww" Farley on Wedding Anniversary

Following their split, Roger, who also shares 2-year-old son Greyson Mathews with JWoww, vowed to win his wife back in a video message on Instagram.

"I am going to win my wife back," Roger said. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

Read

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Vows to ''Win Her Back'' After Divorce Filing

On the couple's third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Roger shared a photo from their 2015 ceremony on Instagram. "This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change," Roger captioned the social media post. "Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww."

The duo celebrated the special occasion earlier this week with a romantic dinner date.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JWoww , Couples , Celeb Kids , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Inside Khloe Kardashian's First 6 Months of Motherhood

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Isn't Alone! See More Stars Who Had Top-Secret Weddings

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty in DUI Case

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.