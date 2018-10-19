Misty Copeland Looks Like a Disney Princess IRL and More Best Dressed Stars

This week, celebrities are making our fashion dreams a reality.
With a number of events, from the parties celebrating Bella Hadid's True Religion and the Virgil Abloh x Moet collaborations to the premiere of The Favourite, starring Emma Stone, the variety of styles offer inspiration for everyone. Formal wear, denim, fashion fit for the office—if your fall wardrobe needs a refresh, celebrity style is a good starting point.
Misty Copeland is a prime example. Ahead of the premiere of Disney's live-action film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, American Ballet Theater principal dancer brought the fantasy of a winter wonderland to life with one outfit. She wore a black lace top with embroidered feathers, a white midi skirt and sparkling heels. Then, she accessorized with drop earrings and a black clutch. The overall style is classy, yet the details of her top, shoes and accessories make the look pop.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
U.S.
CA
U.K.
AU
DE
FR
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
E! est partout
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?