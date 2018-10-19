The Internet Is Convinced Nicki Minaj Threw More Shade at Cardi B in "Transformer"

Nicki Minaj is having her voice heard.

As music fans listened to Future's new track titled "Transformer," some couldn't help but focus in on the lyrics from a special guest.

Oh yes, Nicki appears in the hot song and many fans are convinced that she's hinting about her feud with Cardi B.

"Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron," she rapped. "I'm stopping bags and I don't need a red octagon."

But wait! Didn't Cardi B accuse Nicki of stopping her "bags?" You better believe it. In one of her first posts since the big New York Fashion Week fight, Cardi expressed why she was so angry at Nicki.