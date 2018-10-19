The Internet Is Convinced Nicki Minaj Threw More Shade at Cardi B in "Transformer"

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 11:04 AM

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is having her voice heard.

As music fans listened to Future's new track titled "Transformer," some couldn't help but focus in on the lyrics from a special guest.

Oh yes, Nicki appears in the hot song and many fans are convinced that she's hinting about her feud with Cardi B.

"Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron," she rapped. "I'm stopping bags and I don't need a red octagon."

But wait! Didn't Cardi B accuse Nicki of stopping her "bags?" You better believe it. In one of her first posts since the big New York Fashion Week fight, Cardi expressed why she was so angry at Nicki.

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote in part. "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they pussy! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"

Another part of the track raising eyebrows is when Nicki raps, "Four albums in, pull a milli for a show / While these bitches is servin' Milli Vanilli on the low."

For those who may not understand the possible shade, Milli Vanilli had their Grammy Award for Best New Artist rescinded after it was revealed that they hadn't sung on some of their hit tracks.

As for Cardi, she has previously been accused of using a ghostwriter to help write multiple tracks on her successful album called Invasion of Privacy. The rapper has denied such speculation but it didn't stop some fans from sharing their thoughts online.

"When Nicki can out rap you AND your ghostwriter. y'all really ain't shit in these streets #transformer," one fan shared. Another user wrote, "Nicki called that girl Milli Vanilli and I had to do some research. This R&B group was singing songs that weren't theirs and got their Grammy revoked for being frauds. Revoke that girl career cuz bloody shoes don't write her raps. We hear you Nicki."

Safe to say the feud continues! 

