Why Katy Perry Thinks Taylor Swift Is Setting a Good Example

No more bad blood here.

Katy Perry is showing her support for Taylor Swift following the "End Game" singer's recent political statement. Earlier this month, Swift took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the current political climate ahead of the midterm elections, encouraging her followers to register to vote. "I'm writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I'll be voting in the state of Tennessee," Swift began her social media message. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she continued. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."