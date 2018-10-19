Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Made Her More "Private"

Kim Kardashian is revealing how her relationship with Kanye West changed her outlook on life.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started dating the "Stronger" rapper in 2012, Kim lived every part of her life in and for the public. But when their romance began, she decided to make a change.

"I used to...we'd get our hair and makeup done filming...and when we'd be done I was like, 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who's there? What are they doing? Oh my God! Is my car washed?" Kim tells Alec Baldwin in a clip from this Sunday's episode of The Alec Baldwin Show.

"To feed the machine?" Alec asks.

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

"Yeah and now, I'd say most of...it started with Kanye, because he lived a more...his work life is very public but then when he was off, he was very private," Kim explains. "And I was so...everything had to be public for me back then."

Kim goes on to say that she had to "flip it" and lives her life so differently now.

"Now it's like, on my time off, I'm like, 'Where are the locations that I could go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?" Kim says. "All I want is privacy, and I never thought I'd ever be to that point."

Read

All the Details on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ''Incredible'' Uganda Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Garguibo / SplashNews.com

Kim previously opened up about the importance of privacy in a blog post back in 2013 while pregnant with North West.

"In a recent interview I was asked what Kanye had taught me that I value the most. I said privacy," Kim wrote at the time. "I have learned to understand that it's important to have boundaries, especially when we are having a private date night dinner. So if someone came up to the table at dinner, I used to get up, take pics and sign an autograph in the middle of our meal. Now, I know that this time is our private time, and I absolutely will as soon as I'm done eating! It's not that he won't let me sign autographs for my fans... far from it! Just as soon as we're done! Totally understandable!"

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, also share kids Saint West, 2, and Chicago West 9 months.

Watch the video above to see Kim talk more about her relationship with Kanye!

