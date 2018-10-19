EXCLUSIVE!

Pippa Middleton's Mom Carole Brings Sweet Gifts for Daughter's New Baby

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 9:10 AM

Carole Middleton

Grandma Carole Middleton comes bearing baby gifts!

Her youngest daughter and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton, 35, and husband James Matthews welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday. On Friday, Carole was photographed walking to the couple's London home carrying a cardboard box bearing the words "My 1st Years," the name of a company that offers personalized apparel and toys for babies and little kids.

A company rep told E! News that group sent Carole three personalized gifts for Pippa: a light grey fleece bear ear hooded onesie, a matching bunny comforter and a gray and white star-patterned knit blanket. The name of Pippa and James' son was not disclosed.

The Middleton family are fans of the brand; Kate and husband Prince William's eldest child Prince George notably wore a My 1st Years white and blue trimmed robe when he met President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at his family's Kensington Palace home in 2016.

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

Carole was also photographed carrying a gift basket.

Pippa and James' son is Carole and husband Michael Middleton's fourth grandchild. In addition to George, Kate and William are also parents to daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old sons Prince Louis.

Pippa and Kate's younger brother James Middleton, 31, has no children.

