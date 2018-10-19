Why Taylor Swift Most Likely Skipped Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner in upstate New York on Thursday, but did longtime bestie and squad member Taylor Swift attend their wedding?

Most likely no. The 28-year-old singer began the Australian leg of her Reputation tour on Friday, with a concert in Perth—where the time is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Time. And flying from the East Coast to Perth would take more than a day.

Indeed, about an hour after Kloss surprised fans by posting a wedding photo that noted the date—10.18.2018—in the caption, Swift posted on her Instagram Stories a selfie, writing, "Oh Hiii Perth… just flew 131,313 hours...It is eleventy o clock in my brain…WHAT IS TIME…I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag…STILL READY 4 IT."

Swift did, however, show Kloss some love by liking her wedding pic. And the singer could still attend be there on the model's second big day; the two are planning a larger celebration of their marriage in the spring, People reported.

Swift and Kloss, 26, have been friends for more than six years. See cute photos of the two together over the years.