Meghan Markle Cutely Cradles Baby Bump and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

KHAPGG / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Spotted: the royal trio!
While it's news to no one at this point that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together, it brings a smile to fans' faces every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make any reference to their little one on the way or their future life as mom and dad.
Sometimes words aren't even necessary. Such was the case when the expectant mama cradled her burgeoning baby bump while on a walkabout with her royal beau on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
Donning a Martin Grant striped maxi dress, Castaner wedges and a colorful lei, the American star fit the easy, breezy vibe of the beach as the pair met with crowds of natives and then sat down with members of OneWave, a non-profit surf community tackling mental health issues
"Each and every one of us will experience poor mental health—it doesn't discriminate," Prince Harry, a longtime mental health advocate, told the group.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The former actress also got to talking about her pregnancy while chatting with 35-year-old Charlotte Waverley. "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag," Waverley told reporters. "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."
Waverley added, "It's a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with."
Despite any challenges Markle has faced doing this royal tour while pregnant, you would never know by looking at her.
With a smile always on her face, the duchess has looked nothing but radiant the entire week as she's joyfully embraced the public and experienced all that Australia has to offer.
Though Markle is thousands of miles away from her native California, she was reminded of her own upbringing as she and Prince Harry later visited with female students at the Macarthur Girls High School in New South Wales. For the visit, Markle looked every bit an elegant fashionista in a Roksanda "Athena" midi dress and Stuart Weitzman nude pumps.
However, that doesn't mean she's not immune to the pain of heels. In fact, the star swapped into flats a few times along the tour, a subtle reminder to everyone that, at the end of the day, she's just like us.
For more of Markle's royal tour looks, check out E!'s gallery above.