Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show in Support of Colin Kaepernick: Reports

Rihannawas not interested in taking a bow at the 2019 Super Bowl—and Colin Kaepernick reportedly had something to do with it.

The 30-year-old professional quarterback sparked headlines, controversy and backlash back in 2016 after he opted to kneel during the United States national anthem in peaceful protest of police brutality and racial inequality taking place around the country. The move immediately incited debate, with critics like President Donald Trump calling for anyone who took a knee to be fired.

Kaepernick, currently a free agent, filed a grievance against NFL owners in October 2017, arguing that the NFL and its owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."